She Just Found Out That Her Fiancé Was Still Married When She Started Seeing Him, And His Wife Was Also Pregnant Too

This 27-year-old woman met her 36-year-old fiancé through work back in 2019. They did start out as strictly friends, as she was aware that he had a wife.

A year after meeting him, he mentioned that he had gotten separated from his wife. Then the pandemic hit, and he claimed to have been stuck living in the same home as his then-ex-wife until the restrictions were done.

After the pandemic was over and they went back to the office, their relationship heated up, and they started dating.

Several months into their romance, her fiancé said he had sold his home, and his wife had moved somewhere else. He then began renting a home and asked her to move in with him too, and she did say yes.

“Our relationship was amazing, I’d never been so in love, and he seemed perfect,” she explained.

“We soon bought a house together, and in July last year, I discovered I was pregnant. It wasn’t planned, and whilst he almost seemed disappointed at first, he soon came around.”

“2 months later, he proposed. I thought I was the luckiest girl in the world. In January this year, I got a big fat dose of reality.”

One day, she heard her brother-in-law screaming at her fiancé on the phone, and she even heard her name come up in the conversation.

She was puzzled and hurt, so she sent a text to her brother-in-law’s wife to ask what the phone call had been all about.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.