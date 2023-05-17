She Recently Told Her Brother’s Fiancée That She Could Not Be A Bridesmaid In Her Upcoming Wedding Because Of Her Work Schedule, And It’s Caused A Lot Of Drama

Have you ever had to drop out of something because of work?

It happens occasionally, and it’s always best when your loved ones are supportive instead of freaking out at you for it.

One woman recently told her brother’s fiancée that she could not be a bridesmaid in her upcoming wedding because of her work schedule, and it’s caused a lot of drama.

Her brother Harold and his fiancée, Lillian, will be getting married soon. She is a fire marshal and has a hectic schedule.

“My office investigates fires,” she explained.

“Since fires don’t just happen from Monday to Friday during business hours, I work all different shifts, including overnight and on weekends.”

Once Harold and Lillian announced their wedding date, she jumped through some hoops to ensure she’d be free that entire day for both the ceremony and reception.

Then, Lillian asked her if she’d be one of her bridesmaids.

Although she was honored to be asked, being a bridesmaid requires a lot of availability for pre-wedding events.

