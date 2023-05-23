She Went On A Date With Her Rideshare Driver, But Then He Didn’t Get Back To Her About A Second Date

A 24-year-old woman went on a date with her Uber driver, a 27-year-old guy. On the original Uber ride, she said that the conversation flowed easily and that he had waved the ride fare, he also told her that “she forgot something” in the car.

The thing she forgot was a date, apparently.

The Thursday after the Uber ride, they went on a date. “We watched the sunset, got dinner, then went back to the beach and talked more,” she explained.

They talked about what they were both looking for if anything went further. She told him that she wasn’t into anything casual. He told her that that wouldn’t be an issue.

When he drops her off after their date, he asks her if she wants to go on another date on the following Sunday. “It was a really great time, we both expressed that to each other, so I said yes,” she said.

On the Saturday before the next date, she messaged him to make sure that they were going out as planned.

“He responds, “I will let you know. Just not feeling good today at all!” I replied, “Hope you feel better!” But he never got back to me.” she continued.

She goes on to say that they both follow each other on Instagram, and he was liking her stories and post but hadn’t gotten back to her about a 2nd date.

He later messaged her one week after their 2nd date was supposed to happen. He told her that he had been out of town dealing with some family issues that had come up.

