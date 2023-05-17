She’s Been With Her Boyfriend For 5 Years, But He Will Not Introduce Her To His Kids

This 45-year-old woman has a boyfriend the same age as her, and they have been together for the last 5 years.

Her boyfriend is an incredible man, and he checks all the boxes for what she thinks a perfect partner is.

Her boyfriend is divorced and has two sons, who are 13 and 9, but she hasn’t met them even though she has been dating her boyfriend exclusively for years.

“He is concerned that his children will reject him if he introduces me, and this thought fills him with anxiety,” she explained.

“He adores his kids and puts their needs first. He has a rough childhood and wants his kids to have the most perfect childhood possible, given that he is divorced. He is the primary parent and has majority custody.”

“He is a really good person, and I understand his motivation. But I feel like I’m waiting on the sidelines for the kids to grow up. He spends all of his kid-free time with me. Our relationship is otherwise excellent.”

She spends about 2 days a week with her boyfriend, which are the two days he doesn’t have his kids with him.

Now, in contrast, her boyfriend has gotten to meet her kids, who are teens, and her kids like him.

She really adores her life with her boyfriend, except for the part where she hasn’t met his kids. She has tried to speak to her boyfriend about the kid issue, but he won’t budge.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.