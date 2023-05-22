She’s Considering Divorcing Her Husband, But Her In-Laws Are Accusing Her Of Abandoning Him After He Helped Her Advance Her Career

This 39-year-old woman has been with her husband, who is 52, for 17 years. They have also been married for 15 years, and she believed their relationship had stood the test of time– despite various challenges.

As a child, she grew up in a broken family and was forced to handle a bunch of responsibilities. For instance, she cared for her younger sister and elderly grandmother, and she was also the breadwinner in their household.

That’s why she always longed for a sense of normalcy and stability. And after she met her husband and her in-laws– who were very close-knit– she thought she had finally found somewhere she could feel safe and secure.

Since then, however, her marriage has been anything but stable. Apparently, her husband formed a pretty close relationship with one of his female coworkers. And afterward, the other woman was regularly present in their lives.

For instance, her husband confided in his coworker about issues and appeared to prioritize the other woman over her in their marriage.

“And due to my parents’ abandonment, I struggle with feeling unworthy. I fear losing the one bright spot in my life, which was my husband,” she revealed.

That’s why, following her husband’s emotional absence, she began to channel all of her focus and energy into her career. She started logging long hours and working diligently to achieve her goals.

Since then, she has risen to a position where she now earns more money than her husband. At the same time, her career has become her main source of motivation and purpose.

Just a few years ago, however, her relationship took a serious turn for the worst. At that point, she found out her husband had been cheating on her throughout their entire marriage. And obviously, she felt both heartbroken and betrayed.

