She’s Demonstrating The Best Way To Apply Concealer If You’re Over 40

Over the years, your skin changes. Aging causes your skin to have more fine lines and wrinkles, making it tricky to apply concealer properly.

Now that you’re no longer working with an ultra-smooth base as you did when you were in your twenties and thirties, it’s like learning how to do your makeup all over again.

TikToker and makeup artist Erica Taylor (@ericataylor2347) is demonstrating the best way to apply concealer on mature skin. With these tips and tricks, your makeup will never look creased or crusty again!

If you’re over forty, you know that the techniques you used in your youth no longer work like they used to. When it comes to concealer, less is more.

Caking your under-eyes with a thick swatch of product, as seen by many beauty influencers, is not an option. Instead, choose a darker shade of concealer and apply it with a light hand.

A concealer that is too light will make your eyes look tired and puffy. It’s ideal to opt for something that’s a little more color-correcting.

Once you have dabbed a small amount of concealer near the inner and outer corners of your eyes, grab a concealer brush and press the concealer into your skin.

Then, take a damp makeup sponge and push it against your under-eyes to remove any excess product. Erica recommends staying away from powder puffs if you have mature skin.

In her experience, powder brushes work much better. So next, using a powder brush, dip it in some powder, tap off the excess, and add the powder to your face.

