She’s Taking A Break From Dating, But Love Is Everywhere, And She Really Does Want To Find The Perfect Guy

This 21-year-old woman is wrapping up her junior year of college. And throughout the past two semesters, she has put a ton of pressure on herself to find a guy that she really clicked with.

Now, she has never had a relationship before. But honestly, she genuinely wanted to find that spark and forge a connection with someone.

Unfortunately, though, her plan did not really work out, and she never wound up meeting anyone who fit the bill.

And since summer is right around the corner, she is now just considering taking a break from dating. After all, the majority of the college students from her area will head home– leaving her with few dating prospects until the fall.

“The only thing that makes it difficult is that I still want to have a romantic relationship,” she revealed.

Let’s face it: love seems to be everywhere. Whenever she goes online and sees videos of couples, reads books that have romantic plot lines, or stumbles upon couples her age whenever she goes out, her heart aches for a partner.

“It always just reinforces that want and makes me upset and anxious because I still haven’t found anyone,” she said.

At the same time, it makes her feel like she “needs” to be doing more in order to meet someone and enter a relationship.

To be clear: she claimed that she is actually okay with being single if the only other option is being in a relationship with someone she truly doesn’t like. After all, she has no intention of settling.

