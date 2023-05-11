She’s Talking About The 4 Different Types Of Travelers So You Can Figure Out Which One Your Friend Is If You Go On Vacation Together

Just because you’re close friends with someone doesn’t mean you’ll mesh well when going on a vacation together.

Often, vacations test the bond between friends because after arriving at the destination, everyone suddenly wants to do different activities, and no one can seem to come to an agreement.

When you’re planning a group trip, it is imperative that you figure out everyone’s individual travel style. It’s the key to ensuring that you’re all on the same agenda.

TikToker @bmekween is talking about the four different types of travelers. She actually made a complete Google form to survey what each of her friends wanted to get out of the trip.

Determine which one you and each of your friends are and plan your trip accordingly to preserve your friendships.

The first is the adventure traveler. This person likes to visit museums and go on tours. Sometimes, they prefer more outdoorsy, strenuous activities, such as going on hikes.

And then there’s the relaxation travel style. This person enjoys going to the beach and lounging around.

They take an interest in activities where they can slow down and unwind, like going to the spa and getting their nails done.

Next is the partier. The partier travels for festivals and concerts. They want to bar hop, participate in daytime outings, and also get in on the night scene.

