The Vanilla Girl Aesthetic Is Certainly Popular On TikTok, But It Isn’t Exactly Welcoming Or Inclusive For All Women

TikTok seems to be the place where beauty trends are born. We’ve seen some of the most iconic trends come to rise on the platform, such as “cold girl makeup” and Hailey Bieber’s “glazed donut” nails.

These popular beauty looks happen to fit nicely with the “vanilla girl” aesthetic. If you’ve been scrolling through TikTok lately, you will no doubt have come across videos of girls showing off cream-colored outfits paired with gold jewelry and wearing minimal makeup.

Just a dab of concealer here and a swipe of baby-pink blush there.

The vanilla girl aesthetic encompasses neutral tones, such as white, cream, or beige. Outfits for work or school usually consist of cable knit sweaters, crisp button-ups, and light-colored bottoms. But at home, it’s all about beige pajama sets and tank tops with lace trim.

Furthermore, vanilla girls’ houses are spotless and adorned with chic furniture, like fluffy white sofas and rugs. And as the name suggests, anything vanilla-scented goes–candles, perfumes, lotions.

Basically, the vanilla girl appears to be effortlessly classy and very put together, with not a hair out of place, all while exhibiting vibes of coziness, comfort, and simplicity.

Although the vanilla girl aesthetic is all over TikTok right now, the trend isn’t exactly new. And if you’ve been paying attention, you may have noticed a significant problem with the aesthetic: it’s not inclusive to people of color.

And that has sparked a lot of controversy across the board.

The vanilla girl aesthetic may seem like just another take on minimalism, but honestly, it’s more than that. Vanilla girl beauty isn’t exactly welcoming or inclusive for all women. When you look up #vanillagirl, many of the videos feature thin, white women with straight blonde hair.

