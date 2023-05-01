This Plus-Sized Travel Influencer Has Started A Petition To Require Airlines To Offer Extra Seats Free Of Charge To People Who Don’t Fit Into A Standard Seat

Air travel is one of the most phenomenal inventions of our time. We are able to journey to destinations across the world in a mere fraction of the time it would take using alternative travel methods like by car, train, or ship. There is no doubt that it has unlocked a world of opportunities for us.

But unfortunately, many aircraft are not accommodating to everyone. Many airplanes have narrow aisles and smaller seats, which can make travel very uncomfortable for plus-sized passengers.

Plus-sized passengers should not be denied the chance to travel to faraway places just because of their size.

A plus-sized travel influencer named Jaelynn Chaney has started a petition, calling for the Federal Aviation Administration to require airlines to offer extra seats free of charge to people who don’t fit into a standard seat.

She revealed that as someone who is larger, she had experienced discomfort and discrimination while flying.

“During a flight from Pasco to Denver, my fiancé was subjected to hateful comments, disapproving looks, and even refusal to sit next to them, amounting to discrimination,” wrote Jaelynn.

“Similarly, on another flight, I was forced to occupy only one seat with immovable armrests that caused me pain and bruises.”

Jaelynn claims that all airlines should prioritize the comfort and well-being of all passengers, regardless of their size. This includes not just plus-sized people but also tall people and individuals with disabilities.

She laid out some guidelines to clearly explain how airlines can properly accommodate individuals needing more space.

