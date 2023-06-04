A Guy Suggested That They Go Back To His House To Make Pancakes For Dinner On Their First Date, And Then He Wanted To Go Through Her Phone

Have you ever had anyone ask to look through your phone? Whether it be a friend or romantic partner, it can feel like an invasive question, depending on how well you know the person.

TikTok creator Ariel (@arieldavies) shares one of her worst date experiences, where looking through each other’s phones became a big topic.

Ariel agrees to go get some frozen yogurt with a guy that she matched with, mostly excited about getting some delicious froyo. The night, however, did not turn out as she expected.

This guy picks Ariel up, and as they are sitting in his car, he mentions how he has been working all day and hasn’t really had much real food to eat.

She realizes she’s actually pretty hungry, too, so the pair decide on getting dinner and dessert together instead of their original plan.

They spend some time brainstorming some restaurant ideas and looking online for what is near them, but after a while, he suggests that they should just cook dinner instead. Ariel isn’t really comfortable or fond of this idea of his.

She told him that she didn’t have much food at her place and that her housemate would be there, but he suggested that they could just cook at his place instead. Despite her hints of not wanting to, her date was pretty insistent on the idea.

“At this point, I really should have just gotten out of the car…but I do this every time. I just feel like it’s going to be awkward if I’m ‘rude’…I should have just got out of the car,” says Ariel.

He ends up wanting to make pancakes for dinner, which leaves Ariel thinking, “Are you literally twelve years old?”

