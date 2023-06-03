He Said No To Giving His Dad’s Fiancée Money For Their Upcoming Wedding, So She Just Stole The Money Out Of His Account

It’s very disappointing when your parents split, and you don’t get along with their new partners. I’ve heard many horror stories about lousy stepparents, but this one is unlike anything I’ve heard before.

One young man refused to give his dad’s fiancée money for their upcoming wedding, so she took matters into her own hands and stole it from his account.

He’s 21 years old and has an older sister and younger brother. His parents divorced over 10 years ago, and his dad has been with his current girlfriend for about four years.

“Our not-yet stepmother always had a certain dislike towards us, and we didn’t like her either,” he explained.

“She always subtly implied that she doesn’t like us. We have often tried to tell this to our father, but he is the quiet type. He never gets involved and believes that we should feel educated by her.”

Although he moved out of his dad’s house a year ago, he hasn’t had to stop dealing with his future stepmom.

He recently found out that she and his dad plan on getting married, which was mostly her idea. Although their family hasn’t ever had much money, his dad’s finacée expects a big celebration.

Instead of figuring out how to pay for the wedding herself, his dad’s fiancée contacted him and his siblings and told them they needed to pitch in and help pay for it since they’re all family.

“When I refused to give her a single buck and suggested that she should just make the celebration smaller, she flipped out, and we had a heated argument,” he recalled.

