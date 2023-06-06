He Tried To Come Up With A Thoughtful Date To Take His Girlfriend On, But When She Found Out He Booked Them A Fancy Hotel Room For A Night, She Screamed At Him

This 33-year-old guy has been in a relationship with his 31-year-old girlfriend for 5 years, and they moved in together about 3 years ago.

Well, a few months back, they decided to adopt a dog, and although they adore their dog, their dog developed extreme attachment issues.

Their dog is so severely attached to his girlfriend that if his girlfriend leaves their dog’s sight, their dog flips.

Since he and his girlfriend both work from home, it’s not really a big deal during the day, but any time he and his girlfriend want alone time in the bedroom, their dog will howl and cry outside of the door.

They are actively trying to fix this issue with their dog, and they are hoping the behavior will resolve in time.

However, they keep making jokes about how they will never get some private time due to their dog, so he decided it might be a great idea to come up with a thoughtful date night idea for him and his girlfriend.

“Last week, while browsing a website that lists discounted products and special promotions, I stumbled upon a great deal at a fancy hotel in our city, 10 minutes walking distance from our place,” he explained.

“I immediately thought about her and booked the hotel and a table for dinner as well, thinking about it as a nice way to enjoy a casual date night and provide us with some space for us to be alone.”

“I also made arrangements for a friend of ours to stay home with our puppy. After all the arrangements were done, I sent her a flirty message with the details of my plan, however, her answer was way different from what I expected.”

