Her Best Friend Of 25 Years Had An Affair With Her Husband, And Her Best Friend Is Refusing To Accept Any Blame Because She’s Busy Playing The Victim

This woman has been close to her best friend for 25 long years. Sadly, her husband came to her several months ago and revealed that he was been having an affair with her best friend.

Luckily, it only took 4 weeks for her to divorce her husband, which is exactly what she did when she found out about him and her best friend.

The other thing she did as soon as she learned about the affair is that she went to speak to her best friend about it.

“At first, I gently confronted my best friend, and then I forgave her as I fell for her whole “I’m the victim” BS story,” she explained.

“She keeps blaming my ex and takes no responsibility, [saying], “For me, it was just about the friendship, and he took advantage of that.”

“Meanwhile, my ex told her he had feelings for her and that they should stop talking, she insisted they can still be friends. Then months later, he vocalizes again the need to stop talking, they agreed, but it was just “too hard” for them both and continued. Eventually, it got physical…on a few occasions, so yeah, so much for “all about the friendship” — I believe at first her intention was the friendship, but feelings can change.”

The weirdest part about this situation is that her best friend cannot look at her as the real victim and still believes she is the victim.

Her best friend refuses to admit that she did play a major role in the affair, and instead, she’s not taking on any blame.

Her best friend keeps saying it’s all her now ex-husband’s fault, but she knows that’s far from the truth.

