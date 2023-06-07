Her Boyfriend Took Her Out To Dinner Last Night, So He Feels That Means He’s Excluded From Having To Do Household Chores Today

This 32-year-old woman has a boyfriend who is a year younger than she is, and her boyfriend just ended up moving in with her.

She has never before lived with anyone that she has dated, so she’s having a tough time gauging whether or not she’s being a little too sensitive about something her boyfriend did today.

Now, she and her boyfriend each have full-time jobs, but she works nearly 2 hours longer than he does every single day.

Back before they lived together, any time that he would sleep over at her place, she would wash his clothes for him.

And, when she spent the night at her boyfriend’s place, she would end up helping him clean around his house.

Anyway, earlier today, she woke up to find their place a complete disaster, and her boyfriend had put his laundry in the washer, but he didn’t touch her laundry.

He did say sorry, but she reminded him that he needs to begin helping her out with chores around their house because it’s not fair for him to only take care of his own tasks.

Well, he didn’t respond positively to her saying that to him.

“He gets all moody and tells me that he made me a coffee and took me out for dinner yesterday and walks out the door,” she explained.

