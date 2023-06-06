Her Boyfriend Wants To Make Sure She Can Actually Get Pregnant And Have A Child Before He Commits To Marrying Her

Four years ago, this 26-year-old woman started dating her boyfriend, who is 40. And after she and her boyfriend decided to become exclusive, they also agreed on two major life decisions: they wanted to get married and have a child together soon.

Due to that, she also felt obligated to tell her boyfriend that she suspects it might take a bit longer for her to get pregnant.

“He said that was okay and that we would go through everything together,” she recalled.

Since then, she has tried to bring up the topic of marriage numerous times over the past two years. Yet, her boyfriend always just avoided talking about the topic in any specific terms.

“Which made me question our relationship, but everything else between us works great. So I tried to find peace,” she explained.

Well, just yesterday, she attempted to bring up the topic of marriage again. And to her surprise, her boyfriend actually admitted that he did not want to tie the knot until she actually got pregnant and gave birth to their child.

According to her boyfriend, he wanted to do that before they got married because he did not want to risk her being unable to become pregnant.

She was understandably taken aback by that, too, and reminded her boyfriend of their discussion during their first date.

More specifically, how she opened up about the fact that it may be more challenging for her to have children, and her boyfriend promised that he was okay with that.

