Her Guy Best Friend’s Fiancée Told Her Not To Attend Their Wedding Because She’s Afraid He Won’t Follow Through With Getting Married

This 28-year-old woman has known her best friend, Jack since they met in pre-school. From the start, they were best buddies, and she has been close to both Jack and his family ever since.

While Jack grew up with wealthy and sweet parents, however, she was dealt a different hand. Her mom was a single mother who became an alcoholic following her birth. So, her mom would go to work, come home, and drink– never really caring for her.

Then, when she was just 15-years-old, her mom tragically died in a car accident after passing out on the road.

At that point, Jack’s parents took her in and became her foster parents.

“I love them so much. They were always there for me,” she said.

Jack, too, was always by her side– regardless of if she was sick, angry, happy, or going through her first breakup. They also rented an apartment together in college, and Jack left his first school to attend hers.

So, she claimed to see Jack as a brother and loved him as if he were the twin that she never had.

Jack apparently viewed her differently, though, and had a very large crush on her.

Now, he never actually confessed his love, but she took notice of how he felt. That’s why, when they were playing truth or dare once, and a friend asked if she would ever date Jack, she just laughed it off, said that wouldn’t happen in a million years, and reiterated how Jack was her brother.

