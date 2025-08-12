She’s Refusing To Invite Her Brother’s Girlfriend To Her Wedding Since This Girl Slept With Her Boyfriend Years Ago

Weddings are supposed to be inclusive of by people who make you feel loved, supported, and safe; not those who’ve played a starring role in one of your most painful memories.

For this bride-to-be, the idea of walking down the aisle with her brother’s girlfriend in the audience isn’t just uncomfortable, it’s a reminder of betrayal.

And while family unity is important, so is protecting your own peace on a day you only get once. The real question is whether keeping her brother’s girlfriend off the guest list is an act of pettiness… or simply self-preservation.

In November, this 29-year-old woman is getting married, and there’s one person she can’t wait to leave off the guest list: her brother’s girlfriend, Emily.

Her brother has been dating Emily for the last year, and while she’s been cordial, she’s hardly her friend.

“Here’s the problem. About 4 years ago, Emily hooked up with my then-boyfriend Jake. We were together for 2 years at that point,” she explained.

“She knew we were dating because she was actually at my birthday party that year. A mutual friend told me about it, Jake admitted it, and we broke up. It was one of the most humiliating moments of my life.”

“Fast forward to now, my brother brought Emily to a family BBQ last summer like nothing happened. He never asked me if I was okay with it. I kept my distance but it was awkward. I’ve never brought up the cheating to him because honestly I don’t want to relive it.”

Anyway, as she set to work planning her wedding, she quickly realized Emily is someone she wants to exclude.

Emily is not her family member, nor is she her friend, and she would feel uneasy having Emily attend her wedding.

She pulled her brother aside and told him in private that Emily would not be allowed to tag along as his plus one, and he instantly got angry at her.

Her brother accused her of acting petty while punishing him for what Emily did before she was even in his life. She reminded her brother he is allowed to come to the wedding, but backstabbers are not invited.

“Now my mom is saying I’m creating unnecessary drama and that family comes first, and my brother is threatening not to come at all if Emily isn’t invited. My fiancé says it’s my call but he thinks my brother might not forgive me for this,” she continued.

Do you think she’s wrong to want to keep Emily far away from her big day?

