He Bet $20 That He Would End Up Marrying His Bride In Her High School Yearbook

andriyyavor - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

I just came across one of the cutest and most inspiring love stories I’ve heard in a while, and if you’re a sucker for stories about high school sweethearts, you’ll probably love it just as much as I do.

Two high school sweethearts got married in their dream wedding and went viral after sharing the groom’s high school yearbook quote, in which he bet $20 that he’d marry the bride.

Sarah and Cade Wessel are a couple from Florida who originally met in the sixth grade. After years of being friends and getting to know each other, they began dating during their senior year of high school, although they attended different schools.

When it was time for their graduating class to submit senior quotes for their high school yearbook, Cade recalls in interviews that he was debating whether or not he wanted his yearbook to be funny or deep.

Then, he decided to do something extremely unique and submit a quote unlike one I’ve ever seen in a yearbook.

Below Cade’s senior portrait in their high school yearbook was the line, “Twenty bucks I marry Sarah Dill.”

Dill was Sarah’s last name at the time, and Cade was fairly certain it would one day be Wessel, feeling in his heart that she was the only woman he wanted, even though Sarah revealed in interviews that they had only been dating for a few weeks when Cade submitted the quote.

A few years later, in late April 2024, Cade won his iconic yearbook bet when he and Sarah tied the knot in a gorgeous Florida wedding.

The two married at the Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium in Sarasota, and many of their friends, family, and guests were sure to celebrate not only their marriage but also the fact that Cade won his bet.

Cade’s father allegedly ordered a blown-up image of Cade’s senior portrait and yearbook quote, and three guests made sure to hand him $20 bills throughout the evening, including when he and Sarah walked back down the aisle as husband and wife.

Sarah and Cade’s wedding photographer, Olivia Derocher (@oliviaderocherphoto), went viral on social media after posting a video that began with Cade’s senior portrait and quote, followed by a beautiful and joyful image of him and Sarah walking down the aisle with a $20 bill in his hand.

“When you know, you know,” Olivia wrote in her caption, quoting the famous Lana Del Rey song “Margaret.”

Cade and Sarah’s story has inspired people to be braver in their love lives and not to be afraid to bet on their relationship, as it only encourages you to keep that kind of certain love in your heart.

Congratulations to Cade and Sarah on their movie-esque romance and beautiful wedding!

Bre Avery Zacharski By Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology, ... More about Bre Avery Zacharski