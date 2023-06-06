Her Husband Feels The Most Attracted To Her When She’s At Her Heaviest, And That’s Really Ruining Her Weight Loss Journey

This 38-year-old woman has been married to her husband for 15 years, and they have 2 kids together.

She feels that their marriage really has a foundation of support and love, and that’s not the problem. The problem in their marriage is how they are connecting, and it has everything to do with her weight.

She admits that she has always struggled with her weight. She’s 5’9″ and has weighed as little as 200 pounds or as much as 250 pounds.

She has bounced in between those 2 weights throughout her marriage, and her husband only likes her on the higher end of the scale.

“What makes this situation unique is that my husband finds me most attractive when I’m at my heaviest,” she explained.

“He particularly loves my body, especially my belly, during those times. While I appreciate his attraction, honesty, and support, I’ve never felt completely comfortable with my weight, and it has impacted my self-esteem.”

“Recently, I made the decision to take control of my health by starting a weight loss journey…my husband has been incredibly supportive throughout this process, trying his best to be enthusiastic about my progress. However, it’s impossible to ignore the fact that as the weight comes off (I’m down 25 lbs from 250 lbs so far), his attraction toward me has noticeably decreased.”

Her losing weight has impacted how physical her husband wants to be with her, which is really stressing their marriage.

She has tried to discuss with her husband how she realizes his preference for her being at her heaviest, along with how her weight loss journey is affecting how attractive she is to him.

