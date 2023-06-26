Her Recipe For A Piña Colada Cake Will Bring A Tropical Vibe To Your Fourth of July Party

Everybody loves a good piña colada. Its sweet, creamy texture and fruity notes make it a go-to summer beverage.

If you like piña coladas (and getting caught in the rain), TikToker Melissa (@melissajorealrecipes) has a dessert recipe inspired by the refreshing drink. It’s a piña colada poke cake that will bring a tropical vibe to your Fourth of July party this year.

The dessert embodies the heavenly, mouthwatering pineapple and coconut flavor of the classic cocktail, just without the alcohol, so it’s completely kid-friendly!

The fluffy whipped topping gives the cake a thick texture, and the taste of the toasted coconut flakes will transport you to paradise.

Start by adding one box of yellow cake mix to a large bowl. Next, mix in half a cup of oil, three eggs, a can of crushed pineapple, and half a cup of water.

Combine everything together, then pour the mixture into a baking pan. Place the cake in the oven for 35 minutes at 350 degrees Fahrenheit.

In a blender, add a can of cream of coconut, a can of sweetened condensed milk, and two ounces of pineapple juice. Afterward, toast coconut flakes in a heated pan until they start to turn a golden brown color.

Next, make the whipped topping for the cake. In a large bowl, pour in three cups of heavy cream, three tablespoons of powdered sugar, a teaspoon of vanilla, and a couple of ounces of pineapple juice. Blend the ingredients together.

When the cake is finished baking, remove it from the oven and let it cool down. Once it has cooled, poke neat holes all across the cake with the handle of a wooden spoon.

