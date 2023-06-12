Her Sister Slammed Her Online After She Said She Didn’t Want Her Badly Behaved Kids Coming To Her Birthday Party, So In Response, She Shared Videos Of Them Misbehaving

This young woman has an older sister named Angel, who says that she is really into a “hands-off parenting” style.

In reality, Angel just uses that parenting style as an excuse not to actually parent her children, Sofia and Parker.

Angel also looks to different adults to do something when her kids do get wildly out of control instead of trying to rein them in herself.

So, her 27th birthday celebration is coming up, and she said to Angel that she would really like her to find a babysitter for her kids instead of bringing them along to the party.

“I love Sofia and Parker as their aunt,” she explained. “And at the same time, I want a peaceful evening to celebrate my birthday instead of dealing with Sofia and Parker’s behavior because I know Angel isn’t going to discipline them herself.”

“Angel acted understanding when I made this request and explained my reasons to her in person, but then she went online and made a Facebook post accusing me of hating Sofia and Parker and trying to punish Angel by only inviting our sister Jessica’s kid Megan to my birthday dinner (nevermind that Megan is 17 and is practically an adult herself).”

Well, some of her loved ones did see that post online, and they ended up attacking her. Her loved ones have since said she’s terrible for not inviting her young niece and nephew to her party.

She was sick of being slammed for no reason, so she decided to reply to Angel’s post by uploading videos of Sofia and Parker behaving atrociously as Angel sat by doing nothing.

The very first video she shared was something Megan had shot, and in the video, Sofia and Parker were screaming at Megan and throwing complete tantrums.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.