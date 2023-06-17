Her Summer Burrata Recipe Also Features Juicy Cherry Tomatoes, Sweet Slices Of Peaches, And Fresh Basil

There is so much to love about the summer season, but the ability to make light, effortless meals using seasonal fruits and vegetables has to be the main aspect to look forward to.

TikToker Jenn (@jenneatsgood) is sharing a summer recipe that’s bursting with burrata. The gloriously fluffy and impossibly creamy blob of cheese pairs wonderfully with pretty much everything, whether it’s pasta, pizza, or fruit.

Burrata with fruit might sound like a bizarre concept, but it’s really quite flavorful and decadent. Toss together some juicy cherry tomatoes, sweet slices of peach, and fresh basil with your burrata.

Peaches are at their peak during the summer and can give a dish plenty of color, while basil works to make it fragrant. It doesn’t take much effort to prepare, but the end result is delicious!

Start by covering cherry tomatoes in olive oil and black pepper. Then, roast them in the oven for thirty minutes at 400 degrees Fahrenheit.

If you don’t feel like turning on your oven during the middle of summer, skip this step and use roasted red peppers from a jar or raw cherry tomatoes.

Next, slice three peaches. Either canned or fresh peaches will do for this recipe. If you’re using canned peaches, make sure to drain them well.

Then, chop up a ton of basil. Once the tomatoes are done cooking, pile them onto a plate and top them with peach slices and a big piece of burrata.

Finally, sprinkle on black pepper and the chopped basil leaves. Drizzle a bit of olive oil and balsamic vinegar on top. Serve it with crostini or some crackers, and enjoy!

