His Fiancée Had An Affair With Her Coworker But He Proposed To Her Anyway, And He Just Learned That She’s Cheating On Him Again With A Guy Who Looks Just Like Her Old Coworker

This 32-year-old guy has spent the last 8 years with his 30-year-old fiancée, and he would characterize their relationship as wonderful. He even considers her to be his very best friend.

Their relationship was rock solid up until they were about 2 or 3 years in. Back then, he found out that she was having an affair with her coworker, and it had been going on for several months.

He then discovered that she had almost gotten pregnant by her coworker. Despite such a blow, he decided to stay with her and even proposed earlier this year.

Well, pretty recently, he got a text message from a girl his fiancée used to play soccer with when she was much younger.

Apparently, his fiancée’s old teammate just figured out that her husband is flirting and chatting with his fiancée. The texts go back to last year, so this has been happening for quite a bit.

“The wife said she wasn’t able to get screenshots and has not confronted her husband about it, but she did message my fiancée yesterday already and said that my fiancée was coy and was playing like she didn’t even remember her,” he explained.

“The wife also disclosed that this isn’t the first time her husband has cheated, so we’re pretty much in the same boat as to not knowing what to do. The wife and husband have a kid together, as well.”

Looking back on the most recent months of his own relationship, he can realize now that his fiancée has been pretty distant with him in a physical sense, but outside of that, everything has been excellent in their day-to-day lives.

“Now it hits different,” he said. “We’re more mature and have a grown relationship. We’re engaged. Our families are tight.”

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.