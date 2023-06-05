His Girlfriend Asked Him To Be Her Date For A Wedding, But Then She Went Behind His Back And Asked Another Guy To Come With Her Instead

This 23-year-old guy has a girlfriend the same age as him, and they have only been together for about 7 months officially.

Prior to dating, they have known one another for a couple of years. His girlfriend is incredibly kind, and he feels as if she’s the first girl that he can really trust after being hurt some time ago.

Pretty recently, his girlfriend asked him to be her date for a wedding, and he mentioned that he might not be in town for that day.

He then said he would need 2 or 3 days max to figure out his plans and get back to her with a concrete answer.

The wedding will be happening later this July, and his girlfriend said that he could take until the middle of this month to let her know if he could go with her.

A couple of evenings after they had this conversation, he realized that a guy by the name of Kyle was blowing her phone up.

He had never once heard his girlfriend mention Kyle, but he wasn’t concerned because he truly trusts his girlfriend.

Yesterday night, he and his girlfriend were fast asleep, but a call from his girlfriend’s phone woke him up at 1:30 in the morning. It was Kyle calling her.

“My girlfriend stays up late most nights, so I automatically think he was calling her, not knowing she was sleeping with me,” he explained.

