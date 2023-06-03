His Son Helped Care For Him And His Late Wife While They Battled Cancer, So He Wants To Leave More Money To His Son Than His Daughter, And The Rest Of His Family Accused Him Of Being Misogynistic 

This 64-year-old man is currently battling stage four lung cancer, and he might not even have a year left.

That’s why he’s begun making arrangements and thinking about how to divvy up his will between his two children.

For context, he has a 30-year-old daughter and a 26-year-old son. And both of his kids reportedly wound up taking extremely different paths in life.

His daughter actually followed in the footsteps of the rest of the women in his family and dreamt of going to medical school to become a dermatologist.

Apparently, his daughter always wanted to have a successful career, and she was very passionate when it came to learning about skin conditions.

In turn, his daughter was willing to do whatever it took to make her dream come true. And that meant going for scholarships and working various jobs in order to reach her goals.

Since then, his daughter has succeeded and is now working as a dermatologist. She also makes a very generous living, garnering about $250,000 per year, and is now debt-free.

“Which is something that I am very proud of her for,” he said.

His son, on the other hand, decided to give up his goal of pursuing higher education to stay home and help care for his wife– who was sick at the time.

