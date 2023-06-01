If You’re Looking To Break The Mold As A Bride, Here’s How To Have A Micro-Wedding

Newer generations are breaking the mold when it comes to formal events. While elaborate and large wedding ceremonies have been popular for a long time, micro-weddings have become increasingly more common over the past couple of years.

Especially through the COVID-19 pandemic, couples have realized that what is most important to them is spending time and celebrating with their nearest and dearest.

Micro weddings essentially turn everything down a notch or two when it comes to wedding planning. To be considered a micro wedding, your guest list should not contain more than 50 people, and the ceremony should have a more simple and intimate feel.

Planning a micro wedding is all about creating a more relaxed environment to celebrate you and your new spouse.

Find The Perfect Venue

This is one of the most important steps when it comes to planning any wedding and planning a micro-wedding is no different in that regard. What may be different is how you think about finding the ideal venue.

For example, since your guest list is minimal, planning a micro wedding allows you to think outside the box a little bit when picking a place for you to say “I do.” You can take a look at venues that wouldn’t ordinarily be able to consider when a larger party. Something small, unique, or special to you and your spouse is an ideal choice.

One popular idea is to have a backyard wedding. These weddings often create an intimate and comfortable feel for everyone involved. Think of all the natural elements that immediately would become a part of your decor and atmosphere.

Not to mention, the money would save if it is a friend or family member’s backyard you are using- or even your own!

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.