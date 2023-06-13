She Finally Told Her Friend, Who Believes Most Girls Are Jealous Of Her, That They Really Aren’t

This 19-year-old girl has a 20-year-old friend who is always talking about how most girls actually envy her appearance and body.

Apparently, her friend often goes on rants about the situation, too, and complains about how it is unfair that other women are jealous about something that is “out of her friend’s control.”

Now, whenever her friend rants about the issue, she and the rest of her friend group tend to remain pretty silent. After all, they have no idea how to respond.

“And I don’t know if this is relevant, but my friend is quite overweight. She is aware of it and started her weight loss journey recently,” she explained.

She and the rest of her group are happy for her friend, too, even though her friend’s weight loss goal is pretty extreme and will leave her friend with a Body Mass Index (BMI) that is underweight. In fact, her friend is apparently trying to lose 100 pounds as quickly as possible, which she knows is quite unrealistic.

Regardless, she claimed that she and her friends are pretty chill and refrain from gossiping or talking badly about each other.

“But the constant rants this one friend goes on about being an object of envy for other women has made things very, very awkward for us,” she admitted.

And recently, she finally spoke up about her perspective on the whole issue.

It all began after one of her other girlfriends confided in her friend group about getting compared to an older cousin.

