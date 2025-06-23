She Got Her Pregnant Coworker Fired After She Declined To Do Her Work

This 27-year-old woman does not live in America, so labor laws in her country are quite different than ours. We have federal laws in place to protect the rights of pregnant women in the workforce, but where she lives, pregnant women often get fired if their pregnancy leaves them unable to complete their responsibilities.

She has a job at a mid-sized company, and she works in the payroll department. Her company employs approximately 5,000 people, and her office only has around 10 employees.

Three of them work in the office full-time, while the rest are mainly at home. She could work from home, but her boyfriend and cats are disruptive, so she doesn’t.

She has a 24-year-old coworker named Jenna, and Jenna’s job involves ordering and tracking their supplies. Jenna has to then take the supplies, climb up a ladder, and place them on shelves in their storage area.

“Jenna announced she was pregnant at our annual employee appreciation day at the office. She also mentioned that her pregnancy is high risk and her doctor said no more climbing ladders or lifting anything over five pounds,” she explained.

“We had a small meeting with the CEO and our safety guy the next day to discuss how Jenna’s personal choice to get pregnant could be accommodated.”

“The only other person who is in the office with us full time is an older woman named Janice, who absolutely cannot do the work. So they tried to put it on me to help.”

Armed with her employment contract, she told the higher-ups that none of what Jenna is expected to do is in her agreement.

She stated that since this isn’t what she anticipated when she took the job, she is not going to pick up Jenna’s slack.

The higher-ups were fine with her declining to help, so they went to the employees who work from home to see if they could come into the office and assist Jenna.

Every single person either said no way, or they crafted an excuse to get out of it.

“Jenna was let go within a week because the CEO didn’t want to hire an additional employee to do Jenna’s work for her, basically,” she said.

“I had Jenna on Facebook, and I saw she made a smear post about me basically and about how society hates pregnant women, etc., etc.”

“I think she’s stupid for expecting other people to accommodate her just because she decided to get pregnant. It’s not like she got in an accident and became disabled; she made a choice.”

She’s left wondering if she’s a jerk for causing Jenna to get fired after she said she’s not going to help her do her job.

Her coworkers have almost all sided with her, but her sister is furious with her decision.

What do you think?

