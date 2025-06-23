Her Husband’s Threatening To Leave Her Since She’s Allowing Her Homeless Mom To Live With Them

This 28-year-old woman is at the end of her rope, and she’s sick and tired of acting like everything with her husband is fine.

She got married to him three years ago, and he’s 33. They have a two-bedroom apartment in Phoenix, Arizona, and while they’re not living in luxury, they are able to make ends meet, and they’re solidly middle class.

Now, her 73-year-old mom had a stroke a couple of months back. The stroke wasn’t as bad as it could have been, but her mom is unable to live by herself following her health scare.

“Her rent went up, she lost her home aide, and she’s got no one else. Dad died back in 2019, and her siblings? Useless,” she explained.

“So yeah, it’s just me. Always been just me. So, I told my husband: ‘I think Mom should stay with us. Just until we figure something more stable. She literally has nowhere else to go.’ His face? Stone cold.”

Her husband didn’t fight with her or shout. He simply stated that he does not want her mom living with them since he prefers to have space.

Her husband added that her mom would ruin their home’s energy, like her mom is some type of evil entity, which she’s not, by the way.

Her mom is selfless and kind, and she’s never once asked her for a single thing. Her mom walked five miles in a snowstorm to make sure she had cough medicine in college.

Her mom wipes away her tears when she cries. She doesn’t see how she can leave her mom homeless when she’s done so much for her.

“I’m supposed to say no? Because my husband wants his…silence and scented candles? I tried explaining. I even cried,” she continued.

“But he dug his heels in. ‘You didn’t marry your mom,’ he said. ‘You married me.’ He’s been cold ever since. We’ve been fighting nonstop. He’s even sleeping on the couch now like I’m the one who betrayed him, and maybe I am a bad wife. Maybe choosing my mom is selfish.”

“But what kind of daughter would I be if I let her sleep in a shelter while I’ve got a warm bed and a whole…guest room? How could I live with myself? I can’t stop shaking. I feel like I’m being punished for loving my own mother.”

She finally stood up to her husband and said her mom will be moving in with them in a week, since she’s elderly and desperately needs assistance.

She’s not going to abandon her mom when she needs her the most. Her husband responded that if she’s serious, their marriage is over.

She’s left wondering if it makes her a jerk for picking her mom over her husband and allowing their marriage to fall apart over it.

