She Clapped Back At Her Sister-In-Law For Trying To Paint Her As A Gold Digger

Six months ago, this 30-year-old woman and her 35-year-old husband welcomed their son into the world. Her husband makes a boatload of money with his job as a developer.

As for her career, she manages their family office with multiple businesses. She also happens to hold shares in her dad’s company, and she works with him too.

She and her husband decided to make a bold move and invested all of his cash into one company they own, since they can make a significant amount of money on that choice.

Her sister-in-law Alana (who isn’t yet married to her husband’s brother, but she calls her her SIL anyway) has some feelings on how they live.

“She gives the impression that I am some kind of a freeloader or gold digger who is using her husband’s money,” she explained.

“She never directly said it, but her remarks made it clear this is what she thinks, and I admit I have never corrected her because why would I?”

“I have no need to brag about what I do, how much I earn, or how I live, and honestly, I find it very tasteless when people talk about how much they make. In my book, this is something only a husband and wife should know, not an entire family.”

After she gave birth to her son, she spent money on things to make her feel better. She got body treatments and face injections.

She’s done a few more procedures on her hair and her face, but all the work she had, she could easily afford.

Over the weekend, her mother-in-law gave her compliments on her appearance, and Alana jumped right in to make her feel bad.



“She said that some women are just really high maintenance when they rely on their husband’s huge paychecks,” she added.

Her husband giggled and informed Alana she had it all wrong: he and the baby are relying on her enormous income.

Alana fell silent, clearly shocked, before finally wanting to know how much she makes. She declined to share that information with Alana but said what she earns is enough to cover their lifestyle, so she’s being high maintenance with the money she has.

Alana was livid with her and messaged her later on to say she embarrassed her in front of their whole family. Alana laced into her for keeping her finances hidden from her before demanding an apology.

“My reaction when I read this was to laugh. I don’t feel I did anything intentional to put her in a bad light, and maybe she should be the one to reflect and see that this is a result of her being [rude],” she continued.

“But still, please tell me if I was in the wrong in this case. Should I have clarified from the start how much I contribute to my own household to avoid her embarrassment?”

