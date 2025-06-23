She’s Not Letting Her Daughter Move Home After She Got A Destructive Great Dane

A year ago, this woman’s 22-year-old daughter moved out of their house in order to live with her boyfriend.

Sadly, her daughter broke up with her boyfriend a month ago, and then she wanted to know if she could move in with them for a couple of months while she sorted out her living situation.

She and her husband, who are both in their 50s, were willing to let her come home, but then she mentioned she wanted her Great Dane to come with her.

Not everybody has the space to house a large dog and a daughter, too, and that’s sort of the situation they are in.

However, there are some more reasons why she and her husband don’t want this dog in their home, and they’re all quite valid.

“We have a small house, two cats, and limited patience. We also helped her raise the dog originally, and I remember the damage it did, chewing furniture, knocking things over, scaring the cats, etc.,” she explained.

“We told her she could come back without the dog. We even offered to help pay for a short-term pet-friendly rental or boarding solution until she was stable.”

“She said no. She claimed we were ‘asking her to abandon her child’ and that we ‘valued furniture more than her happiness.'”

She’s still not budging, as she doesn’t want her daughter’s destructive Great Dane under their roof.

She’s left wondering if she’s being mean, though, to keep this boundary in place, since her daughter is not happy about it.

Honestly, I think she was more than fair to offer up a solution for where her daughter’s dog can live while her daughter works on finding a place for the two of them.

What do you think? Would you want a large dog in your house if they were liable to chew up your furniture?

