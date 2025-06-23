She Got Mom-Shamed For Bringing Her Daughter To Daycare With A Dirty Diaper

Infants have no control over when they have to go to the bathroom; that’s a well-known fact for even people who aren’t parents.

This mom drops her baby off at daycare in the mornings between 6:30 to 7 a.m., and prior to leaving the house, she changes her baby’s diaper and outfit, then feeds her.

She has to be at the office by 8 a.m., which is why she takes her daughter to daycare so early. Today, she went through her routine with her baby as normal and brought her to daycare.

She handed her daughter off to an employee, who took her daughter to another room, and she went up to the payment processing machine to pay for that week of daycare.

Suddenly, the main daycare teacher approached her in a room full of other parents and had the audacity to mom-shame her!

“The head ‘teacher’ came out and in front of all of the other parents said, ‘You brought her in dirty, all of her clothes, everything stinks,'” she explained.

“And I said, ‘Oh really? I changed her right before we left the house. I didn’t notice anything.’ And she had me lean in the classroom so I could see and she did have a little spot where the poop started to leak through, and I said, ‘Okay sorry about that, she has back up outfits in her backpack,’ and the teacher replied, ‘Next time check her before you bring her in, that is unacceptable.'”

She had no response because what was she supposed to say about something that was a total accident? Her baby is ten months old, and she’s been attending this specific daycare since she was two months old.

She has never before dropped her daughter off while in need of a diaper change, so this was the first time this ever happened.

Her daughter is an infant, and she goes to the bathroom whenever. She has no control over that, and she’s a tired mom who didn’t even notice the soiled diaper.

Employees at her daughter’s daycare have been curt to her before, but she gave them the benefit of the doubt in the past.

“But this time really felt like they were scolding me (and embarrassing me) for a small mistake that I feel like they should kind of be used to,” she said.

“Now I’m overthinking it and wondering if I’m in the wrong. I didn’t know what else to say, so I just walked away with them staring at me.”

“Like, are you wanting me to go back there and change it myself (parents don’t typically go to the back)? I don’t know, just looking for outsider perspective because I know this is going to eat away at me all day since I already struggle with social anxiety.”

What advice do you have for her?

