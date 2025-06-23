Her Best Friend’s Girlfriend Stole A Chocolate Box Out Of Her House, Then Complained To Her About What Was Inside

When you’re invited over to someone’s house, it’s rude to help yourself to their things and steal from them, and I’m surprised I even have to point that out.

This woman recently had a little party at her house, and she invited some of her favorite friends and their plus ones.

“I try to be a good host, so I told everyone to make themselves at home and to feel free to relax and grab what they needed,” she explained.

What she meant by that was the food and drinks she provided, not other items in her home. Unfortunately, one partygoer literally thought she meant it was possible to take whatever they pleased.

A couple of days ago, she was home when her doorbell rang. She looked at her camera and saw a woman standing on her doorstep whom she didn’t recognize at first.

“Through the mic, she says, ‘Hey, I came to your party the other day. I just wanted to ask. I took this box of chocolates from your house, but when I opened it, there was just a piece of fruit inside. Like, why would you keep fruit in a chocolate box?’ I was so confused,” she added.

“She goes, ‘Well, yeah, but you told everyone to make themselves comfortable. You said it’s your house, and we should treat it like our own. So I figured it was fine. I didn’t think it was a big deal. But I was really disappointed when it wasn’t chocolates. I was looking forward to eating it with my boyfriend when we got home.'”

Now, this woman’s boyfriend is one of her best friends from college. She couldn’t believe this woman stole chocolate from her, then showed up at her house to complain about it.

Anyway, the box itself did once contain chocolate, but she had long since eaten it and placed dried mangoes in there to prevent them from getting squashed.

The box had been sitting on a shelf in her hallway, so her best friend’s girlfriend went through her house looking for something to take home as a party favor.

“I told her that ‘make yourself comfortable’ doesn’t mean ‘go shopping through my stuff and help yourself to whatever looks nice.’ She looked genuinely shocked that I was even a little confused,” she continued.

“She kept saying, ‘No, I’m confused because can you see? This is a chocolate box. I took it home. And what I find is bloody fruit.'”

She texted her best friend after his girlfriend left, and he was truly embarrassed, but he mentioned this wasn’t the first time his girlfriend had done something like this.

What do you think about that?

You can read the original post below.

