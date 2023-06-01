She Got Dumped By Her Ex But Really Liked Getting To Know His Friends And Wants To Reach Out To Them Again Anyway

This 25-year-old woman was in a relationship with a 30-year-old guy for about two and a half months.

And very soon after they started dating, her boyfriend actually introduced her to all of his friends– who just so happened to be couples, too.

Apparently, everyone got along really great. And she and her boyfriend even went away on a weekend trip with some of the couples.

“It felt like a big family,” she recalled. “They were so happy for us and already called us girlfriend and boyfriend.”

She shared some hobbies with her boyfriend’s friends, too, and claimed that they were able to talk for hours.

It also worked out that two of the friends happened to live just one minute away from her. So, one guy even asked her to meet up for a hangout once, and she went for it.

“It was awesome!” she said.

Unfortunately, though, her boyfriend wound up dumping her two weeks ago on their tenth date and claimed he just was not ready for a relationship. So, out of nowhere, she didn’t just lose her boyfriend, but she also lost some newfound friends.

Don’t get me wrong– she does understand and accept her now-ex’s decision. At the same time, however, she has also been mourning the potential friendships she was in the early stages of forming.

