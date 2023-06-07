She Had An Affair With A Man While Knowing That He Was Married, And She Isn’t Sure If She Entirely Regrets It

This woman sadly suffered from PTSD after being harassed and assaulted. But in 2021, she was finished with letting the trauma dictate her life. She was also tired of waiting around for specialized therapy.

“So I decided to take matters into my own hands and slowly ease myself into the topic of [physical closeness] through a dating app,” she recalled.

She wound up meeting a man named Mark online, and from the start, they reportedly had awesome chemistry. He seemed to be empathetic, sweet, and hilarious, and he also opened up to her about his struggles with anxiety and depression.

That’s why, after about a week of talking, she flirted back with Mark once he initiated. She also talked about her goal of having positive experiences with physical closeness, and Mark was apparently on board with that.

But then, out of nowhere, Mark claimed that she should not text him late at night because that would cause his wife to become suspicious. And obviously, she was completely taken aback by that.

She asked Mark why he never thought to tell her that he was married. However, his only excuse was that “she never asked.”

She also told Mark that she would have never flirted with him if she knew he was married. But, he just went on and on about how his marriage was rocky and neither he nor his wife was happy.

Plus, Mark claimed that he still wanted to help her with her goal. At first, she refused to take him up on that offer. But Mark would not back down and admitted that he had cheated on his wife numerous times before.

He also pointed out how, if she no longer wanted to meet up with him, then he would just find someone else to cheat with.

