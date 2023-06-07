She Has A Boyfriend, But The Guy She Used To Hook Up With Popped Back Into Her Life Begging For Another Chance And She Thinks She’s Still In Love With Him

This 26-year-old girl had a long-standing situationship with a guy named Robbie prior to college, during college, and even after graduation.

She has known Robbie for her entire life, but they only really hung out consistently once she was in her senior year of high school.

Back then, she was desperate for Robbie to like her as much as she liked him, but they were 18 when things got romantic, and there was no way they were mature enough to make a real relationship work.

Complicating things further, they were about to head off to different colleges. So, nothing ever got that serious between them, and they started dating other people in college, though they remained in touch.

When they graduated, they both found themselves single and so Robbie really chased after her. Sadly, he made a ton of promises to her that he just was not capable of keeping.

Robbie would promise to take her out on dates, text her with more frequency, and spend a bunch of time with her, but none of that ever materialized. He never made an effort.

She finally confronted him for stringing her along and “wasting” 7 to 8 years of her life. She quit speaking to Robbie, and then she cut contact with him.

A year after that, she met a wonderful guy who she is currently dating. Well, a few months back, Robbie sent her a text.

He promised that he was sorry for how he treated her for years but that he took some time to “work on himself.”

