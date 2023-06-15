She Heard Her Boyfriend Confessing To His Best Friend That He Hates Waking Up To Her And Feels Disgusted When He Kisses Her, Because He Wishes He Was With Another Girl He Liked In College

This 25-year-old girl has a 27-year-old boyfriend, and they have been dating for 8 years now. They originally met through friends that they have in common back when they were in college.

She and her boyfriend were strictly friends for 2 years before they decided to get into a relationship.

She honestly was too terrified to make any kind of a move on him in the 2 years that they were only friends, and also, back then, her boyfriend was in love with one of their other friends.

“After she got a boyfriend, he moved on to liking me, and we have been dating ever since,” she explained.

“Last Saturday was his birthday, and he told me he has never been thrown a surprise birthday party and would like to experience one. I worked all week before Saturday (his birthday), planning and inviting people, getting reservations, buying a cake, etc.”

She even reached out to her boyfriend’s best friend to get him to hang out with him for the entire day before the party so she would have time to get everything set up for the surprise.

The surprise party came out wonderfully, and her boyfriend was beaming the entire time. At one point during the party, her boyfriend and his best friend went somewhere alone to talk.

She ended up trying to figure out where they were so that she could grab her boyfriend to cut his birthday cake.

She did hear her boyfriend and his friend talking in another room, so she headed toward them to see what they were up to.

