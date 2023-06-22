She Ran Away From Home Because Her Parents Were Using Her As A Built-In Babysitter For Her Younger Brother 

This 15-year-old girl will be a junior in high school this upcoming school year, and she also has a younger brother named Matt, who is just 3-years-old.

While she was reportedly a planned pregnancy, though, her parents did not plan to have Matt. So, they actually considered putting him up for adoption. And after her parents decided against it, they turned to her for help with childcare.

Following her mother’s maternity leave, they created a schedule detailing who would be responsible for watching her younger brother at different times.

Both of her parents have full-time jobs in the business district. So, her mom always left for work at 4:30 a.m. and woke her up on the way. Then, she would watch Matt until she needed to head to school at 7:00 a.m.

By that point, her dad would be awake and take over the childcare. And later, after she arrived home from school at 3:45 p.m., she would watch her little brother while her dad went to work until her mom got home at 6:00 p.m.

Anyway, every day for the first year of Matt’s life, this was her family’s schedule. And for a while, she was actually fine with it.

However, her mom recently shifted her work schedule and works later hours now. So, she is forced to watch Matt until he goes to sleep, and she is not even allowed to go to bed until her mom arrives home between 10:00 p.m. and 11:00 p.m.

“On top of that, I do anything that needs doing at home. And I am in AP classes and have my homework to do as well,” she said.

To make matters worse, her brother is not very well-behaved, either. He has apparently suffered from health issues since birth, which cause him discomfort.

