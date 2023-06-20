She Served Her 99 Guests Food From Her Favorite Chain Restaurant At Her Wedding, And It Cost Her $1,950

Planning out what to serve for dinner at your wedding reception can be pretty overwhelming. There are tons of choices out there, and you want to make sure that everyone will enjoy the meal without you having to break the bank to do so.

TikTok creator Madison Mulkey (@brideisapersonality) shares how she deiced to have food from one of her favorite fast casual restaurants, Chili’s, at her reception.

One of the biggest deciding factors for people when planning a wedding is how much individual aspects of it are going to cost. Between the dress, the venue, and the food, it can be a large amount.

Madison shared that the total cost for the food at their wedding was $1,950 for 99 guests, which she considered to be a great deal compared to the other options she was thinking of.

This price point even included specialty meals that had to be made gluten-free or dairy-free for certain guests.

While she definitely appreciated the money that she would save by serving Chili’s at her wedding reception, she didn’t anticipate the amount of work that had to go into making it happen.

They did not want to pay for the delivery fees, so they had to pick up the food pretty early in the day.

Luckily, Madison’s aunt worked in food service and was a huge help in getting everything prepared for dinner.

They had to show all of the servers how to warm things beforehand and to ensure that everything was cooked appropriately.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.