She Thinks Her Boyfriend Is Being Way Too Kind To His Female Coworker To The Point Where It Looks Like He’s Dating This Girl, And Now She Might Want To End Things

This 23-year-old girl has a boyfriend the same age as her, and they have been dating for 4 years now.

Her boyfriend is incredibly kind, but it’s not just in regard to her. Her boyfriend treats everyone with kindness, including his female friends, and she’s beginning to think she wants to end their relationship over this.

Her boyfriend works in an industry that is heavily female, and he has become quite close with a lot of his peers.

A lot of his peers have even gone on to be his friends, and that isn’t the entire picture when it comes down to what irritates her.

But, not that long ago, he started getting friendly with one of his female coworkers, and then he began spending time outside of the office with this girl.

Her boyfriend hasn’t known his coworker for that much time, yet he went out alone with her to grab a drink.

Her boyfriend never really informed her of this, and she was super anxious when she didn’t hear from him all night.

He eventually got home at 3 in the morning, and this alone time with his coworker has been on her mind ever since.

“I just feel weird that he was hanging out with her for so long, but I just brushed it off as him being a student and wanting to go out,” she explained.

