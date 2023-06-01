She Turned Down A Bully’s Desperate Promposal, And A Decade Later, His Friends Are Still Harassing Her Over It

Have you ever rejected someone who wanted to take you out and then proceeded to never hear the end of it?

One woman turned down a bully’s desperate ‘promposal’ and continued to be harassed by his friends for it ten years later.

She’s 27 years old and attended school in Northern Ireland during her teenage years. At her school, it was customary for students finishing their last year around the age of 18 would be invited to a school formal.

The formals were similar to a prom but not as focused on dates, and you weren’t expected to go with anyone. Therefore, ‘promposals,’ which are so big in America, weren’t really a thing at her school in Ireland.

Ten years ago, during her final year at the school, she learned some interesting news. A guy from her classes that had been non-stop bullying and stalking her actually had a crush on her and was planning on giving her a big promposal.

“He had always been a horrendous bully to me,” she explained. “He would go from calling me hideous and claiming that I would die alone and unloved to stealing my friend’s phone to get my number.”

This guy’s creepy behavior went to the next level when he once snuck up behind her to chop off a piece of her hair and figured out where she lived by looking for her dad’s car in the driveway.

Then all of a sudden, he was ready to confess his feelings for her with a promposal. To make matters worse, he did it publicly.

He held up a decorated sign in front of the entire school and asked her to attend the formal with him.

