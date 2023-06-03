She Uninvited Her Aunt From Her Wedding After She Berated Her For Not Allowing Her Daughter To Wear A White Dress

When it comes to planning weddings, there may be some chaos surrounding what everyone wears. Some brides and grooms insist that everyone follows a specific color scheme, while others are more laid back.

One bride-to-be recently uninvited her aunt to her upcoming wedding after she berated her for not allowing her daughter to wear white to the wedding.

She’s 28 years old and will marry her fiancée in about two months. She has a 42-year-old aunt who has a 15-year-old daughter named Macy.

They were both initially invited to the wedding, and three weeks ago, her aunt contacted her about what Macy should wear to the wedding.

She and her fiancée chose a wedding theme with lilac and white colors, so she told her aunt if Macy wanted to wear a lilac dress, that would be great.

Then, her aunt sent her photos of the dresses she had bought Macy to choose from, and each one was white.

“I told her that I liked them but that I didn’t like the fact they were white,” she explained.

“She asked me if I can make an exception since her daughter is family. I apologized and said I’d be happier if they picked a different color.”

Then, her aunt responded and said that Macy doesn’t like the color purple. She calmly explained to her aunt that Macy didn’t have to wear purple; it was only a suggestion. She’s not planning on forcing guests to wear a color they don’t want.

