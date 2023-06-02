She Upgraded Herself And Her Three Siblings To VIP Status For Their All-Inclusive Group Vacation But Didn’t Include Her Younger Sister, Who Is Now Excluded From All The Activities

This 32-year-old woman and her four siblings got the chance to take a vacation together over the summer– which they’ve never been able to do in the past due to scheduling conflicts and being busy with work, school, and family obligations.

This summer, however, it’s different, and all five of them finally found the time to take a siblings trip.

So, they all decided to stay at an all-inclusive resort for one week after her younger sister, who is 30, found a great deal within everyone’s price range.

And they divided up the rooms as so: she will be sharing a room with one of her siblings; meanwhile, her two brothers are sharing a room with each other. Finally, her younger sister will be in a hotel room by herself.

Anyway, all of the vacation planning had gone great at first until she received an email just last week about an upgrade.

“We were eligible to bid for an upgrade to a better room and status,” she recalled.

Apparently, the upgrade included unlimited dining and drinks at every single restaurant– even the restaurants that were not included with their original basic package. Plus, accepted bidders would also get access to the VIP lounges through the upgrade.

That’s why she decided to “impulsively” put in a bid for herself. Then, she also put in a bid for her younger brothers since she had handled the booking of their room.

And to her complete surprise, both of the bids were actually immediately accepted.

