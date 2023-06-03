She Went On An 8 Hour Date With A Guy And He Treated Her Like They Were Engaged The Whole Time, And Then He Planned 7 More Dates For Them To Go On

Dating apps can definitely be hit or miss when it comes to connecting with someone, and sometimes, one person is way more into the date than the other.

TikTok creator Samantha (@suppacoolsam) shares a dating experience that has made her swear off a dating app for good!

Samantha is stuck in her college town this summer, taking classes. All of her friends are abroad for the next few months, and Samantha is starting to get really bored without them. So for some entertainment and perhaps some company, she decided to download Tinder.

One of the guys that she matches with seems to be responding sweetly to her. Out of boredom, she agrees to a FaceTime call with him. During this call, she finds out that he has already deleted the Tinder app because he is feeling so confident about her and their potential connection together.

A red flag popped up in Samanta’s mind, but his planned date of food and building Lego flowers sounded sweet, so she agreed to it.

Little did she know, this seemingly simple plan ended up being an all-day event, ending around 8 hours after he picked her up at 4 p.m.

He looked a little different from his pictures, but not enough to suspect any serious catfishing or anything like that. Samantha could also tell that he had lied about his height, which, if you know the dating app sense, is not too uncommon for guys to do.

Still, these things were just the start of the continued red flags for this guy.

“He treated me like we were engaged or something. Like bro, this is the first time I ever met you, and I was being treated like I’m your future wife,” retells Samantha.

