She Went Over To A Guy’s Apartment For A Movie Date, But She Was So Grossed Out By His Terrible Breath And The Fact That He Clearly Hadn’t Showered

Have you ever had to lie to get out of a bad date? Unfortunately, it’s something many of us have to do at least once as we navigate the crazy dating world.

One woman had TikTok users reeling after telling the story of the worst first date she’s ever had, one that she felt the need to escape!

April (@aprilkelechi) had people repulsed by her dating story, and it’s easy to understand why.

She had matched with a guy on the popular dating app and was looking forward to a first date with him. April understood that guys on dating apps aren’t always the people they appear to be online, but she didn’t expect things to go so poorly with this guy.

April and her date had initially planned on going to a sushi restaurant, but the weather in their area was horrible, so she suggested they do something indoors. So, April went to his apartment to watch the movie Coco.

When April’s date opened the door, she couldn’t help but feel disappointed.

“He’s not really attractive physically to me, so maybe his personality will, you know, be more attractive,” says April in her video.

She was also taken aback by his clothing. April tried to look nice and cute for their date, but he chose to wear a big, casual sweatshirt and oversized basketball shorts.

She decided to give her date a chance and went inside so they could watch the movie. As they watched, he started talking to April, and she was immediately stunned by his horrible breath. It was so bad that she gagged as she recalled the memory in her video.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.