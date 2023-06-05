He Wants To Be Exclusive With A Girl That He’s Dating, But She Said She Can’t Guarantee She Won’t Sleep With A Different Guy She’s Seeing

This 29-year-old guy met a 28-year-old girl through a dating app, and as soon as they started talking, he felt a connection with her.

This girl recently got out of a serious relationship, and she mentioned to him that she’s really interested in playing the field at this point in her life.

In contrast, he wants an exclusive and committed relationship and has no interest in casually dating, so he told her this.

“The first date she came back to my place, and we made out,” he explained. “After that, and In a period of a week, we meet up 5 separate times some were casual meetups outside, others were at my place. During this week, she slept over where we were very intimate and pretty vulnerable.”

“She texts me every day constantly and is always opening conversations. She says how much she wants to be with me and is acting as if we are in a relationship (which we are not in).”

She then brought up that she is seeing another guy at the same time as him, and she can’t guarantee that she won’t sleep with this other guy.

He was thrown off by this, as he really does like her and thinks that they can be good together. He realizes she probably just needs a bit of time to decide what she wants, however, he doesn’t want to be the “backup guy” and get strung along as she sorts through her feelings.

He thought it would be a good idea to inform her that if she does sleep with the other guy she’s seeing, that is really not cool with him.

Although she can do whatever she wants to do, he doesn’t think it’s ok to be dating someone who is sleeping with another person.

