She Went To A Wedding With Her Ex-Boyfriend, And The Bride Wouldn’t Let Her Into The Reception Because She Knew The Bride Had Once Considered Breaking Off The Engagement

This 30-year-old woman and her 34-year-old ex-boyfriend, Dave, broke up about two years ago after being in a relationship for six years.

However, they remained good friends– even after Dave got a new girlfriend who lives interstate.

And back when they were still dating, she and her ex were friends with a different couple named Ally and Jay, who were both 25.

“I knew them for about a year, and Dave continued to be friends after we split,” she recalled.

However, shortly after her relationship ended, Ally did reach out to her for some advice after getting engaged to Jay.

Apparently, Ally was actually considering calling off the engagement and looked to her for some support.

The girls wound up bonding over the situation, too, and over the following month, they started talking regularly about Ally’s relationship troubles.

But then, out of nowhere, Ally randomly reached out to her one day and told her never to speak about the issues again.

“Ally said it was a mistake to confide in me, and she made me swear never to tell Jay or Dave about this ordeal,” she explained.

