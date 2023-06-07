She’s In Love With Her Male Coworker, But He’s In Love With Another Female Coworker Who Is Already Engaged

This 29-year-old woman started a new job about one year ago. And over the past five months, she has fallen head over heels for one of her male coworkers, who is 27.

At first, she and the guy hit it off after having some playful conversations– which led her to develop a serious crush.

But then, everything took a turn after she noticed how close her male coworker was with another female coworker, who also happened to be engaged.

Apparently, the pair were good friends before she started working there. And everyone knows her female coworker’s fiancé.

Yet, the two of them have been seriously touchy-feely, and it has really started to upset her.

Recently, they all went away for a work trip, and she could not help but become upset after seeing her two coworkers get so close to each other. Quite frankly, she thought it was just too much.

That’s why she decided to tell her male coworker that she had feelings for him. But, he was clear that he was not looking for a relationship and claimed he would help her out– because “the heart wants what it wants.”

So, she leaned on him for support as she was navigating some other rough situations in her personal life. Ever since then, though, she and the guy have kept getting into fights, and their relationship has turned pretty hot and cold.

She has since told her female coworker that she likes the guy, too. She also admitted to seeing the two of them getting really close and physical in front of her.

