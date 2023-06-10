Slow Fashion Respects The Environment, And Thrift Stores Are Great Places For You To Get Pieces If You Want To Shop Sustainably On A Budget

Fast fashion companies use materials, processes, and ways of manufacturing that are harmful to the environment as well as the humans that they use as cheap labor.

Because of these low-cost yet harmful ways of producing, they can mark their items at low prices for their consumers and keep profiting as a company.

Everyone loves a good deal when shopping, but we as consumers need to slow down and think, is this worth the harm that’s being done?

Slow fashion is pretty much the opposite of fast fashion in that the processes that are used to create these clothes are a lot more ethical and safe overall. Materials that are popular in slow fashion items are linen, organic cotton, and hemp.

These materials allow companies to produce clothing with a much smaller carbon footprint than fast fashion companies. Many of these materials are also biodegradable, meaning the clothing won’t end up sitting in a landfill forever.

Sustainable clothing brands are becoming easier to find online. However, because of their ethical processes, their items are often more expensive than most fast fashion are.

Many companies are making the transition, however, to more carbon-neutral ways, so hopefully, the way of slow fashion will become more of the norm.

Have you been on the hunt for a new clothing item but have felt kind of stuck on how you should get it? You don’t really want to support a fast fashion brand, but you also cannot spend the money on a sustainable brand just yet.

Thrift stores and second-hand shops are great places to support the slow fashion movement without breaking the bank. In fact, you will probably even save money shopping this way instead of buying clothes from some of the overpriced fast fashion brands.

